Local youth group steps up to quench thirst of wildlife

Bidar: In Bidar, a dedicated group of local youth has taken the initiative to provide water to wildlife in response to the soaring temperatures affecting the district. As the heat continues to rise daily, both people and animals are struggling to cope.

While humans find ways to hydrate with cool drinks and liquid foods, mute animals cannot express their thirst. This realisation has led the members of the “Swabhimani Geleyara Balaga in Bidar to take action.

The youth group has been busy constructing water troughs for wild animals in forested areas. They have already established several water troughs in regions including the Chitta Forest Reserve, Devadeva Forest Area, Bellur Forest Area, and Shahapur Forest Area, addressing the hydration needs of local wildlife.

Each water trough is designed to hold between 120 to 160 liters of water, and the group checks and replenishes the water supply every two days. The sight of animals, such as monkeys, deer, wild boars, peacocks, and crows, drinking from the troughs has brought them immense satisfaction.

Chandrashekar Parashhetti, the district president of the Svabhimani geleyara Balaga expressed hope for further collaboration with forest department officials. He stated, “We are already working to quench the animals’ thirst by building water troughs. However, if the forest department provides support, we could enhance our efforts even more.

With the Forest and Wildlife Conservation Minister Eshwar Khandre being from our district, we urge him to encourage and help us in our initiative to provide a sustainable water supply for wildlife. he said .

The proactive approach by these young individuals highlights a community-driven effort to support wildlife conservation, especially during extreme weather conditions. By ensuring that animals have access to water, they contribute not only to animal welfare but also to the overall health of the ecosystem.

