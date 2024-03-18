Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 20 lakh seized in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As the date for the Lok Sabha Election is announced, the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented in the country since there will be booze, freebies and money to lure voters. After the implementation of the code of conduct, the Election Officers and the police have been alerted and are keeping an eye on the money being transported illegally. Accordingly, the police have confiscated lakhs of rupees which were illegally transported in Bangalore and Nelamangala. Ashokanagar police have seized Rs 13 lakh being carried in a car in Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

The money was found during the inspection of the car. A case has been registered at Ashokanagar police station. A bag with Rs 7 lakh, which was being transported without documents, was seized by the police at the Nelamangala toll in Bengaluru rural district. Raghupathi, a businessman from Tamil Nadu who was in the car, has been taken into custody by the police. Raghupathi was on his way from Bangalore to Tumkur.

A case has been registered at Nelamangala Town Police Station. Police have seized 58 liters of liquor being illegally transported in Chikkapadasalagi village under Jamkhandi constituency. A Maruti Suzuki SX4 was seized while it was being transported. District Election Officer Janaki KM Janaki informed that a case has been registered against accused Anand.