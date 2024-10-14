Lokayukta ADGP Chandrasekhar files complaint against minister HDK alleging threats

Bengaluru: ADGP Chandrashekar filed a complaint against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy at Sanjay Nagar police station. A complaint has been filed against HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Suresh Babu under the charge of intimidation. The NCR was registered based on ADGP Chandrasekhar’s complaint.

Chandrasekhar complained that Kumaraswamy held a press conference on September 28 and September 29 and made false and malicious allegations against me and threatened me. A complaint has been filed against him on the false charge against him in a press conference that he has taken a false health certificate. They have verbally threatened to send from Karnataka state cadre to another state. They have falsely accused me of being in the Karnataka cadre by obtaining a false document. ADGP Chandrasekhar mentioned in the complaint that HDK has falsely accused me of taking bribe.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has also made false allegations against me. Chandrasekhar has also accused Kumaraswamy’s close associate Ramesh Babu. He has written a letter to the Chief Secretary to take action against me for making false allegations. In addition, Chandrasekhar has filed a complaint saying that the letter was posted on social media and threatened. An NCR has been registered in Sanjay Nagar based on Chandrasekhar’s complaint.

On receiving the complaint lodged by Chandrasekhar, the Sanjaya Nagar Police registered a complaint against HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Suresh Babu under BNSS Section 174(1) in Police Station NCR No. 207/2024.

Kumaraswamy held a press conference and leveled serious allegations against Lokayukta SIT chief ADGP Chandrasekhar after appearing before the Lokayukta and facing trial in the Sandur mine scam. ADGP Chandrasekhar was accused of corruption, black mailer etc. Chandrasekhar, who responded to this, said that we will not be distracted by this, the accused is an accused regardless of his position. Kumaraswamy who retaliated against Chandrasekhar by calling him a criminal.