Lokayukta conducts searches in assets case

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations connected to seven government officials in disproportionate assets cases against them. The coordinated raids were carried out at 40 locations linked to the accused officers.
According to the Lokayukta officials, those raided are Rajashekar, Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra in Tumakuru; Manjunath, Survey Supervisor in Dakshina Kannada district; Renuka Satarle, Dr B R Ambedkar Abhivrudhi Nigama in Vijayapura; Murali T V, Additional Director, Directorate of Urban and Rural Planning, Bengaluru Urban; H R Nataraj, Inspector, Legal Meterology, Bengaluru City; Anant Kumar, Second Divsuon Assistant, Hoskote Taluk Office, Bengaluru Rural district; and Umakanth, Shahpur Taluk Office, Yadgiri. Lokayukta sources said many incriminating documents related to immovable properties and unaccounted cash, ornaments, high-end vehicles and cash were seized.