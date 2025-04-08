Lokayukta files FIR against three cops for forcing woman to give up property

Bengaluru: Lokayukta has registered an FIR against a police Inspector, two Constables, and four others for allegedly coercing a woman government employee into giving up her house in exchange for closure of a case against her, sources confirmed on Monday.

The Lokayukta police recently conducted a raid on the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station in connection with the case.The FIR has been filed against Inspector A.V. Kumar and Constables Umesh and Ananth, all attached to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar station. The Lokayukta has also named C.P. Gavi Gowda, Divya, SomashekarAradhya, and Dinesh as accused in the case. All seven have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to Lokayukta sources, a case had earlier been filed at the same police station by SomashekarAradhya against one Anusha, a government employee and wife of civil contractor Channe Gowda.

Anusha alleged that Inspector Kumar coerced her into surrendering a house worth Rs 4 crore in exchange for filing a closure report in the case.Her husband, Channe Gowda, submitted video evidence allegedly showing rowdy elements being sent to their residence to intimidate them.

Inspector Kumar is also accused of summoning the complainants to the police station and forcing them to sign agreement papers under pressure.Sources further revealed that the Inspector had made arrangements to register the property in the name of one of his relatives.

Last week, he reportedly called Anusha to a private hotel in Nagarbhavi to obtain her signature on the documents.However, the Lokayukta team conducted raids forcing Inspector Kumar to flee. Meanwhile, two police Constables and three others were detained by the Lokayukta and the investigation is going on.Ironically, Inspector Kumar was scheduled to receive the Chief Minister’s medal for exemplary service last week. However, he went absconding after the Lokayukta police conducted raids.SomashekarAradhya had filed a complaint in 2024 against Anusha. He alleged that Anusha and her husband Gowda had taken Rs 60 lakh from him for a property.

SomashekarAradhya alleged that when he demanded money back from Anusha, she had allegedly refused to return the amount. SomashekarAradhya had approached accused police officer Kumar in this connection, police stated.