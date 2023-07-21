Loss of life by wildlife: Eshwara Khandre advises on spot visit

BENGALURU: Forest Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwara Khandre has instructed that in any part of the state, if there is any human or animal damage due to wildlife attack, the top forest officers of the respective zones should visit the place on priority, offer condolences, give compensation and take steps to capture the animals or send them to the forest.



The minister held a progress review meeting with the officials of the forest circles in his office in Bengaluru. The minister condoled the death of Jammu Bagu Thorat (60) in Maragadi village of Yellapur division, Uttara Kannada district due to a bear attack, and ordered immediate compensation.

Notice to clear encroachment: Appreciating the work of the officials who cleared 50 acres of encroachment of forest land near Kalaghatagi in Dharwad zone today, the minister suggested to be humane towards the poor people who have built small houses and are farming in less than 3 acres of land and take ruthless action if the forest is encroached on a large scale.

Vanahotsava: During the Vanahotsava period, the minister got the details of how many saplings were planted in which circle and how many saplings were given to the farmers. He suggested that the plants that have already been grown in areas with low rainfall should be planted and nurtured in areas with high rainfall.

Expressing concern over the lack of forest cover and green zone coverage in Kalyan Karnataka, the Minister said that in this part, government office premises, roadsides and government land should be planted in large numbers wherever saplings are allowed to be planted, and help from other departments should be sought for their maintenance.

Javed Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Wildlife and Environment Department, Sanjay Bijjoor, Rajeev Ranjan, senior officials of Forest Department and others participated in the meeting.