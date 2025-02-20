MAHE Partners with Nudge Institute to Promote Sustainable Livelihoods in Jharkhand

Bengaluru: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has entered into a partnership with The/Nudge Institute to facilitate sustainable livelihood opportunities for 43,500 households in Jharkhand over the next six years. The initiative aims to empower women from vulnerable communities by providing alternative and dignified means of earning a livelihood.

As part of the agreement, MAHE’s constituent unit, Manipal TATA Medical College (MTMC), will collaborate with The Nudge Institute to implement livelihood programs and primary healthcare initiatives in several districts of Jharkhand. The programme, set to commence in April 2025, will focus on supporting women-led households, particularly from tribal communities, by transitioning them away from traditional occupations such as brewing and selling haria (a local fermented drink) towards sustainable economic activities.

The Nudge Institute, which has been working closely with the Government of Jharkhand, facilitates interest-free loans for asset purchases and provides 150 weeks of coaching in areas such as vegetable cultivation and livestock rearing. The initiative also seeks to integrate participants with government welfare schemes, market services, and livelihood assets, ensuring long-term economic stability.

Atul Satija, Founder and CEO of The Nudge Institute, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “The support from MAHE and MTMC reinforces our shared commitment to uplifting rural women in Jharkhand. This collaboration is a milestone in our efforts to provide sustainable livelihoods to some of the most excluded households in the region."

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, expressed optimism about the initiative, noting, “Our partnership with The/Nudge Institute aligns with our commitment to reaching socially and economically excluded communities. Through MTMC, MAHE will contribute to primary healthcare services and livelihood skill support, ensuring holistic socio-economic growth in the region.”

The Nudge Institute, an organisation focused on poverty alleviation, collaborates with social entrepreneurs, farmers, tribal communities, and youth across rural development, agriculture, skilling, and economic inclusion. With support from government bodies, philanthropists, corporates, and foundations, the institute continues to work towards building resilient livelihoods in India.