MAHE to Host National Conference on Youth and Social Change

Manipal: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be hosting the 5th National Conference on Youth in Social Change from September 16 to 17, 2024, at its Manipal campus in Karnataka. The event aims to engage students from higher education institutions across India in discussions around social change and community involvement.

First held in 2017, the annual conference seeks to inspire young people to actively contribute to their communities. It is also linked to "Daan Utsav," India's annual celebration of giving.

This year's theme, "Bridging the Gap Between Academic and Corporate Volunteering to Synergise Social Change," will focus on how students can transition their academic volunteering experiences into corporate social responsibility efforts. Prominent corporate leaders are set to speak at the event, and students will showcase unique community service initiatives through poster presentations.

The conference aims to provide students interested in social change with opportunities for meaningful discussions on the intersection of academics, volunteering, and professional development. Registration is currently open on the official conference website.