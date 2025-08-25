Man arrested for stalking college student

Chamarajanagara: A bizarre love story has unfolded in Chamarajanagar, where a man was arrested for allegedly stalking a college student after deceiving her about his identity. Gundlupet police took Ayyub, a resident of Ambedkar Circle, into custody based on a complaint filed by the student. The case has been registered under Sections 78 (sexual harassment), 79 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the victim’s complaint, the 19-year-old first-year BA student at Mysuru’s Vidyavardhaka College first met Ayyub while studying second-year PUC at JSS College in Gundlupet. Ayyub introduced himself as a friend of her female friend’s brother, building trust over time.

When she began commuting daily to Mysuru for college, Ayyub would frequently meet her at the Gundlupet KSRTC bus stand. He addressed her as “my dear sister” and claimed to be Hindu, leading her to regard him as an elder brother. However, upon discovering he was Muslim, she distanced herself and stopped communicating with him.

The situation escalated on August 21. Around 5 PM, after returning from college to the Gundlupet bus stand, Ayyub allegedly followed her, demanding, “Why don’t you talk to me? I like you.” Despite her refusal, he persisted, hurling abusive language and threatening, “I will kill you.” Two bystanders intervened, questioned Ayyub and causing him to flee.

The student reported the incident to her family and filed a police complaint, detailing Ayyub’s stalking, verbal abuse, and death threats. Police have arrested Ayyub and are conducting further investigations.