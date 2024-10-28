Mandatory E-Katha hurts micro and small industries

Bengaluru: Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) President MG Rajagopal said that since the state government has made e-Katha mandatory for property registration and compliance with digital integration account rules for obtaining e-Katha without prior preparation, the micro and small industries are facing severe hardship.

There is no B-Katha and e-Katha for revenue locations across the state including Bangalore. Especially in rural areas, 90% of the properties are not given e-Katha according to the rules and cannot be given. He pointed out to the government that there is a long delay in correcting the loopholes in the e-Katha due to a bug in the software. Also, since the e-Khata software prepared earlier is not updated from time to time, there is unnecessary delay in getting e-Khata. Also, since entrepreneurs are unable to register their assets for mortgage loans and other financial facilities without e-accounts, and because entrepreneurs are unable to submit registered purchase papers and e-khatas, banks and other financial institutions are refusing to provide credit facilities on such assets, thousands of micro and small industries are in trouble. .

To fix the faulty software and to decentralise the authority to update the e-Khata software frequently and to bring the issue of e-Khata under the timely scheme to quickly solve the problem of micro and small scale industries contributing significantly to the state exchequer and registration process based on the available account documents as per the earlier practice without restricting the registration process till then. It should be managed, he urged the government.

Meanwhile, there are several instances of delay in conversion of manual khata to e-khatas in panchayat offices. Because of this, many businessmen are in financial trouble for many years without being able to conduct any kind of financial business as they have been dealing with their assets. Blaming entrepreneurs for delays caused by government regulations and panchayat administrative failures is not the right course of action. In order to protect the interest of micro and small industries, the issue of e-khata needs to be resolved quickly,

he insisted.