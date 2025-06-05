Mangaluru Man’s Green Crusade: 4,300 Trees for a Cleaner, Greener Coast

Mangaluru: Driven by public spirit and deep love for the environment, environmentalist Jeet Milan leads a massive afforestation effort on Mangaluru’s road dividers.

In a remarkable display of public spirit and environmental commitment, Mangaluru-based green crusader Jeet Milan has undertaken the planting of 4,300 Ratnagandhi saplings along major road dividers in the city. The initiative, launched in conjunction with World Environment Day, is aimed at both beautifying the coastal city and improving its ecological health.

As the founder of Vanaa Charitable Trust, Jeet Milan has long been involved in a variety of green projects in and around Mangaluru. His initiatives include tree planting, waste management drives, and awareness programmes that draw community participation. His latest project—planting vibrant Caesalpinia pulcherrima (commonly known as Ratnagandhi or Peacock Flower)—has become a talking point across the region.

“From Kankanady to Nandigudda, Maroli to Morgans Gate, and Maroli to Mangaladevi, we have planted 4,300 Ratnagandhi saplings along the medians. This project was fully funded by the Vanaa Charitable Trust, with 3,000 saplings sponsored by the Trust and another 1,300 supported by CFL,” said Jeet Milan. The planting activity was carried out over four days with active participation from volunteers and well-wishers.

These specially chosen plants are not just ornamental. Known for their nitrogen-fixing ability, they enrich soil quality and reduce air pollution. Their brightly coloured blossoms—ranging from yellow and red to orange—also attract pollinators like birds, butterflies, and bees, enhancing local biodiversity. Moreover, the Ratnagandhi plant is hardy and drought-tolerant, requiring minimal maintenance—ideal for urban spaces like road dividers.

Beyond this project, Jeet Milan and his team have been consistently greening Mangaluru and its surrounding areas. Their activities include organising composting workshops, reducing plastic waste through awareness campaigns, and introducing environmental education in schools and colleges. By engaging with the community and involving local residents in plant protection, Jeet has helped foster a culture of environmental stewardship in the city.

Botanically known as Caesalpinia pulcherrima, the Ratnagandhi or Peacock Flower is admired for its resilience, pest-repelling qualities, and colourful blooms. As Mangaluru gradually transforms under the shade of these green efforts, Jeet Milan’s vision stands out as a shining example of citizen-led environmental transformation.