Mangaluru: Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary writes to CM Yediyurappa, seeks easing of curbs on religious events

Mangaluru: Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to relax the conditions of the ban imposed on religious programmes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Poojary, who is also DK district-in-charge minister, said religious events in the coastal districts have been badly affected with the ban and sought concessions in the rules.

Poojary said 'Yakshagana' performances to meet the religious vows of devotees, Nemotsavas, consecration of idols and Brahmakalashotsava have been severely hit as permission was not being given to hold them even in a symbolic manner.

He requested the Chief Minister to extend the concessions given to other programmes to religious activities also. The state government on Saturday had banned all religious programmes in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed restrictions on other private and public celebrations.

Meanwhile, in line with the state government's order, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn the permissions already given by it for holding religious programmes within the city.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar in a release said those who violate the rules will be penalised as per the Disaster Management Act.

