Mangaluru MP Brijesh Chowta Slams CM Siddaramaiah Over ‘Avoidance Politics’ in Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, Mangaluru MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for what he called “symbolic and selective engagement” with the people of Dakshina Kannada, accusing the Congress-led government of deliberately avoiding dialogue with elected representatives and misrepresenting the coastal district for political ends.

Capt. Chowta, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha from Mangaluru, expressed concern over the Chief Minister’s “touch-and-go” visit to the district, stating that it reflected a broader pattern of disengagement and disregard for the people’s mandate. “Mangaluru deserves answers, not avoidance,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress party was continuing a decades-long pattern of negative branding by portraying Dakshina Kannada as a communal hotspot, thereby undermining the region’s prospects for investment and peace.

“Mangaluru is not a laboratory of unrest. It is a fortress that has historically stood for the nation’s interest,” the MP stated. He questioned whether the Congress had any concrete measures or policies in place to promote development and address the long-standing concerns of the region’s residents.

Citing recent incidents, including the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, Chowta reiterated his demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe and criticised the state government for not seeking central assistance in matters concerning national security. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said that when national security is at stake, states must not hesitate to seek central agency support,” he noted.

He also accused the government of deliberately excluding opposition MPs and MLAs from key discussions, stating, “By refusing to engage with elected representatives from this region, the Congress is not just insulting a party—it is insulting the people’s democratic choice.”

Calling for a cooperative approach to governance, Chowta urged the state leadership to stop “manufacturing narratives” and instead focus on ensuring peace, dignity, and economic opportunities for the coastal region.