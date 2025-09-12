Mangaluru Police Felicitate Officers, Staff for Outstanding Service

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate on Friday recognised the exemplary work of its officers and staff in solving cases, maintaining law and order, and strengthening investigation standards over the past three months.

At a ceremony held at the district parade grounds, Police Commissioner felicitated 32 officers with appreciation certificates and awarded 121 personnel with both commendation letters and cash rewards. In addition, 19 members of the City Special Task Force were honoured for their role in supporting law and order in the city.

The Commissionerate reported significant progress in recent months. Police solved several long-pending cases, including the arrest of two men wanted for their alleged role in a communal riot in Mulki nearly 27 years ago. Authorities also traced 52 absconding accused facing Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs).

In property-related crimes, investigators cracked 39 cases, arresting suspects and recovering stolen goods worth about ₹1.05 crore. In the fight against narcotics, police registered 37 cases against peddlers, arrested 73 accused, and noted that 46 remain in judicial custody. For drug consumption, 89 cases were booked, leading to the detention of 127 users, whose information further helped track peddlers.

Monitoring of social media has also been intensified. Police registered cases against those spreading hate speech, misinformation, and provocative content, booking 22 accused so far.

The awards were distributed under specific categories: arrests in long-pending cases, tracing absconders, property recovery, effective prosecution, investigation of major cases, detection of NDPS cases, curbing provocative social media activity, and traffic and law-and-order improvements.

The recognition, police officials said, was aimed at boosting morale and acknowledging the consistent efforts of the force in upholding peace and public safety in Mangaluru.