Manipal Hospital launches India's first radiation treatment with reduced side effects

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals on Thursday launched Radixact System with the Synchrony Automatic, with real-time motion Synchronization Technology that enables doctors to perform precise treatment of cancer.

Speaking to Hans India, Dr Vadhiraja B M, HOD & Consultant explained that "There is an X-ray panel on one side and a detector on the other side. The system keeps tracking the tumour location and the treatment can be completed in a span of 20 mins".

While with the existing technology, the patient can develop side-effects to the treatment, by using the new technology, patients can avoid side-effects up to 30 per cent. "In cases of liver radiation we can avoid liver enzyme variation and in cases of abdominal radiation, gastrointestinal side effects can be avoided," he added. The patient is also equipped with infrared sensors for increased precision treatment and tracking of the tumour.

This also allows patients to breathe while the treatment is conducted. When a patient breathes, the tumour also moves and hence is unadvised by doctors using the predecessor technology.

Manipal Hospitals has reportedly obtained the requisite license from AERB and has made India the first developing country to acquire this technology. The entire equipment has costed the hospital a sum of 28 lakhs. The treatment is expected to cost up to 2-3 lakhs for patients.