Mann+Hummel Saves Over $160,000 Annually After Overhaul of Compressed Air System with ELGi Technology

Bengaluru: Filtration systems manufacturer Mann+Hummel has significantly cut costs and improved efficiency at its U.S. plant after replacing an ageing compressed air system with ELGi Equipments' technology. The move, executed in partnership with Pattons Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Coimbatore-based ELGi, is saving the company more than $160,000 and two million kilowatt-hours of energy annually. This has been hailed as a path breaking technology upgradation using the existing tech platforms, by the captains of the industry.

The global filtration firm, which supplies industries including automotive, construction, food and beverage, and data centres, had been facing over 20 air-related downtimes daily due to its old air compression system. The malfunctions resulted in delays, resource wastage, and product quality issues — costing the company both time and money.

“When an air system fails, it doesn’t just stop production — it causes ripples across the supply chain,” said Steven Owens, Senior Manager, Manufacturing Engineering, Mann+Hummel said in a press release.

To address these challenges, Mann+Hummel collaborated with Pattons to install a custom-designed system comprising five ELGi EG-160 rotary screw air compressors, three ELGi AR-2350 dryers, an Airmatics smart control system, and moisture-regulating Airmate air receiver tanks. Pattons also provided interim compressor rentals during the 12-week installation, helping the company avoid an estimated $500,000 in additional losses.

Post-upgrade, the plant reported a dramatic improvement in operational stability and product quality. "It was like we had a brand-new plant," Owens said. "We finally had stable, reliable compressed air across the entire facility." The release added.

“After the upgrade, those issues disappeared,” Owens said. “We had consistent air quality, and that translated into a more consistent, higher-quality product.” in addition to operational benefits, Mann+Hummel received a $300,000 rebate from Duke Energy for the energy-efficient upgrade. Pattons assisted in technical documentation, performance validation, and negotiations, ensuring the maximum rebate was secured.

ELGi Equipments Limited, headquartered in India, is a global provider of air compressor solutions. The company offers a broad range of rotary and reciprocating compressors, dryers, filters, and IoT-enabled systems, with a focus on energy efficiency and low ownership costs.