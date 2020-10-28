‘Mask Up Please’ campaign launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: It's universal knowledge that the novel coronavirus spreads easily from person to person. To curb the spread of the virus, wearing masks is important. Protective masks are said to lower the chances of coronavirus entering our respiratory system through droplets that are present in the air. But people are ignoring this simple precaution. Though some wear masks they do not cover their nose and mouth completely which could defeat the very purpose of the protective gear.



To educate people about the need for wearing masks in public places, PACT (Public Health Action Team) has created a new initiative called "Mask Up Please" in partnership with Ichangemycity, Janaa Graha, Jhatkaa.or and creative partner On Buzz. Given the spiralling Covid-19 cases in the city the initiative has been created with an intent to support BBMP marshals and police who are educating and fining violators with the help of RWAs and citizen volunteers. With very few marshals and police officers available in each ward in BBMP limits for the purpose, the joint effort will help implement the rule effectively.

"Citizen volunteers are spending an hour every day to politely request the people to wear masks. The initiative has been proved effective as nine out of ten comply. Hence the caption "Mask Up Please". "With this soft volunteering effort and approach, we believe marshals will have less resistance on the ground when they approach violators and, most importantly, they will be relieved of the pain of fining people. Engaging the community using art, creativity, social media, we hope to see a wonderful ripple effect across the city with citizens taking the lead on masking / social distancing initiatives," says a PACT volunteer.

The report claims that voluntary exercise done in close coordination with BBMP marshals and police officers will lead to 90-95 percent compliance. "Wearing masks and social distancing are the only two things that could keep the infection at bay until a vaccine arrives. Hence, we urge citizens to come forward to join us," another volunteer added.

Jhatkaa.org was a part of the pilot campaign and they came forward with their inventory of masks. They handed it over to marshals. It has been decided that these masks would be provided to citizens.