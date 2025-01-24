Massage parlour attacked, Ram Sene claims responsibility

Mangaluru: A group of individuals allegedly affiliated with the fringe group Ram Sene attacked a unisex salon named Colours in the upscale Bejai locality of Mangaluru on Thursday morning. The incident, which occurred around 11:30 am., resulted in significant property damage, although no injuries were reported.

According to preliminary reports, around 10 people entered the establishment and began vandalising the premises. Five of the employees present during the attack were women. The group accused the salon of engaging in “unethical practices” under the guise of operating a unisex establishment.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, who was in Udupi at the time of the incident, condemned the attack and directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation. Speaking to the media, he stated, “Nobody should take the law into their own hands. Everyone has the right to run an organisation within the framework of the law. If there are any complaints, they should be addressed through the police, not through vigilantism.”

Ram Sene leader Prasad Attavar, while taking responsibility for the attack, alleged that the salon was involved in illicit activities, including drugging women and forcing them into sex work. These claims remain unverified and are under investigation. It is noteworthy that Attavar was previously linked to the controversial 2009 attack on a pub in Mangaluru, which drew international criticism, after a tiff with the Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik, Prasad Attavar and few of his activist friends created their own group and they called it Ram Sene The Mangaluru police have launched an investigation into the incident, and no arrests had been reported at the time of publication.