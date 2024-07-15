Mechanical elephant for Telangana Muharram, Bonalu

Bengaluru: Following news that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change asked the state of Karnataka to temporarily hold the transfer of an elephant named Roopavathi to Telangana out of concern for her poor health, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is publicly offering to fund and facilitate the use of a mechanical elephant for upcoming Muharram and Bonalu processions to allow observers and devotees to continue their rituals without subjecting the compromised elephant to gruelling processions and crowds. The group points out that the use of a life-size mechanical elephant will also protect humans from potential harm from an upset elephant and calls for the permanent rehabilitation of Roopavathi to a sanctuary where she can live unchained and in the company of other members of her species.

Upon examination, veterinary experts informed PETA India that Roopavathi is unfit for transportation and participation in events, adding that she appears to show signs of prolonged physical suffering and requires rehabilitation at a reputable sanctuary. As per their assessment, both her forelimbs are indicative of arthritic changes, while she appears blind in one eye and generally visually impaired. Additionally, her foot pads are flattened and lack contouring, which causes her pain and puts her at an increased risk of slipping on city roads and other surfaces.

Last month, PETA India met with the Minister for Forest and Environment for Telangana, the principal secretary of environment and forest for the state, the Telangana Waqf Board, and H.E.H. The Nizam’s Religious Trust with an offer to supply a life-size mechanical elephant for the observance of Muharram and Bonalu. The “elephant” has a realistic appearance, performs realistic functions, and can effectively replicate the experience of using a real animal.

“The use of live elephants in processions causes the animals extreme physical and psychological stress and is therefore dangerous to humans, as the animals often become violent as a result,” says PETA India Senior Advocacy Officer Farhat Ul Ain. “PETA India is urging authorities to immediately protect Roopavathi and the humans who may encounter her by sending her to a reputable sanctuary for care and replacing her use with a mechanical elephant that would allow our cultural traditions and heritage to remain intact while enabling elephants to live with dignity and ensuring human safety.” With celebrity support, PETA India has already donated four life-size mechanical elephants – Irinjadappilly Raman to the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur, Mahadevan to the Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple in Kochi, Baladhasan to the Pournamikavu Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, and Shiva to Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Math in Mysuru – in recognition of the temples’ decisions never to own or hire live elephants. These and other mechanical elephants are now used to conduct safe, cruelty-free ceremonies at temples, allowing real elephants to remain with their families in nature.

Mechanical elephants can shake their heads, move their ears, swish their tails, and lift their trunks. Using them in place of real elephants helps religious institutions ensure the safety of their attendees and conduct rituals humanely. The only costs involved in maintaining such an “elephant” are for electricity and staff to accompany it during public events.