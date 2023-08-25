Mekedatu project is the only solution to Cauvery river water problem: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: DCM DK Sivakumar, who is also the Irrigation Minister said, "Mekedatu project is the only solution to the issue of Cauvery water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states. We have informed the Supreme Court about this."

Speaking to the media on Friday near his Sadashivnagar residence on the question of when attention was drawn to the Supreme Court hearing on the release of Cauvery river water and the fact that the Cauvery River Water Management Authority had said that it should be reviewed, DCM Shivakumar said, "The Cauvery Management Authority has been constituted by the court itself, which is a technical committee. Now they have to focus on the technical aspects."

He said, The main solution in this situation is Mekedatu scheme. If the Mekedatu Dam was built, this problem and situation would not have arisen today. Last year more than 400 tmc of water was wasted in the sea. If only a small amount of water had been held by Mekedatu Dam, this problem would not have arisen.

We cannot use Mekedatu dam water for irrigation. Can only be used for drinking water. Mekedatu come in very handy during such times of trouble. The Supreme Court should pay attention to this issue. We have raised this issue in our application. We will bring this matter to the notice of the Supreme Court, DCM said.

Although there is some opposition in our state, we respect the court order. Our government has given all the information to the court and we are bound to protect the interests of the farmers of our state. Tamil Nadu can use its share of water for any purpose. We cannot question that. But this water could be used cautiously during Tamil Nadu's crisis. They could advise their farmers as we advised our farmers not to sow, said DCM Shivakumar.

Apart from opposition to the BJP-backed political cause in Mandya, none of the farmers in the state have expressed opposition. No one is saying that we have lost, except that we are being told not to release water to Tamil Nadu. Because we rushed to help our farmers by giving them water at the time of need. He said, Our district minister has held a meeting with the farmers and requested them not to sow during this time and created awareness.

Today the Supreme Court has not taken any decision on the issue of water release. I want to tell the Supreme Court and Tamil Nadu that Mekedatu Yojana is the only solution to this problem," he said.

When the media asked for information about the judicial investigation regarding the Covid irregularities, he said, "Now I will not say anything more about it. I will speak after getting complete information about it."