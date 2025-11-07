Mental Health Must Be a National Priority: Prof. P.V. Mohan Krishna

Tumakuru: Safeguarding mental health should be a national priority, said Prof. P.V. Mohan Krishna, former Chief Nursing Officer at NIMHANS.

Speaking as the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of Shridevi College of Nursing, he cited a World Health Organization report stating that over 25% of India’s population is affected by mental health challenges. “The rise in suicide tendencies, depression and psychological stress is affecting all sections of society — the elderly, women, children, students, and teachers. Nurses play a crucial role in providing care and early intervention,” he said.

He stressed the need to strengthen mental health services at the district, taluk, and village levels. He also noted that the decline of joint families and increasing social isolation have contributed to rising stress and emotional distress. “There is an urgent need to remove the stigma and misconceptions surrounding mental illness, and ensure counseling, emotional support, and rehabilitation services,” he added.

Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Patalaiah said that the demand for nursing professionals is growing both in India and abroad. “With the right skills, nurses can secure strong career opportunities globally,” he said.

Founder-President of Shridevi Group of Educational Institutions, Dr. M.R. Hulilnayakar, emphasized compassion and empathy in the nursing profession. “Employment opportunities are many, but humanity must remain at the core of the service,” he advised.

Medical Director Dr. Raman M. Hulilnayakar urged students to stay free from substance abuse and maintain a lasting connection with the institution.

A total of 162 students received their degrees — including 102 from Shridevi College of Nursing and 60 from Raman Maharshi Nursing College.

HR Director M.S. Patil, Trustee and Ophthalmologist Dr. Lavanya, Principal Prof. R.K. Muniswamy, Prof. Usha S., Prof. Amba, faculty members, staff, and students were present.