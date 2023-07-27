Metro Pillar tragedy: Family seeks Rs 10 crore compensation

Bengaluru: The husband of a software engineer who was killed when metro pillar collapsed on him while he was on a two- wheeler has sought compensation of Rs 10 crores from BMRCL. An under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagawara, resulting in the death of a mother and her child. Lohit Kumar, the husband of the deceased woman, has taken the matter to the High Court seeking compensation for the irreparable loss.

The dispute petition, filed by Lohit Kumar against Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), was presented before Justice Krishna S. Dixit’s bench, which conducted the initial hearing. In response to the seriousness of the situation, emergency notices were issued to eight respondents, including the chief secretary of the state government, the managing director of BMRCL, the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner, and the Managing Director of the metro works contractor, M/S Nagarjuna Construction. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks to thoroughly examine the case.

Lohit Kumar and his wife Tejasvini had moved from Davangere to the city for better job opportunities and were blessed with twins. The tragedy occurred on January 1, 2023, at 10 am when Lohit Kumar was commuting on a two-wheeler with his wife and children from their residence in Horamavu to their workplace. The under-construction metro pillar collapsed on two- wheeler leading to serious injuries to Tejaswini and their son, Vihan, who succumbed to injuries. Lohit Kumar himself sustained injuries in the incident but has since recovered after undergoing treatment.

The petitioner asserts that the compensation offered by BMRCL, which amounts to Rs 20 lakh, is inadequate considering the loss of his wife’s life and the future potential earnings she would have contributed to the family. Tejaswini was employed as a software engineer in Kodia Network Private Limited Company, earning a substantial salary of Rs. 75,748 per month and a total annual income of Rs. 9,08,976.

The petition further reveals that, with an assumed salary increment of 20% each year until the age of 60, Tejaswini could have potentially earned a staggering Rs. 4,99,20,000 over her lifetime. Moreover, the couple’s deceased son, who was only 2 years and 6 months old at the time of the tragedy, adds to the immeasurable loss suffered by the family.

Lohit Kumar firmly believes that the compensation offered by BMRCL does not reflect the gravity of the situation, as the accident was a result of negligence in implementing proper safety measures at the construction site. He is seeking Rs 10 crore in compensation from BMRCL, emphasizing that this amount is necessary to provide financial stability and support for the surviving family members.