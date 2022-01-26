Migratory birds from Mongolia, Russia flock to lakes in Mysuru district

Mysuru: People are shunning tourist places for fear of getting infected with coronavirus even after weekend curfew has been lifted and missing the delightful sight of avian guests that are flocking to lakes in Mysuru district, particularly one at Hadinaru in Nanjanagudu taluk from thousands of miles away.



Birds such as Bar-headed Goose, Little Grebe, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Breasted Kingfisher, Purple Moorhen, Night Heron, Small Kingfisher, Greater Cormorant, Large and Little Egret, Common Coot, Spot Billed Duck, Painted Stork, Black Ibis, River Tern have arrived at the lake.

Every year, these migratory birds which are one of the world's highest flying birds across the Himalayas, travel around 4,850 km to reach Hadinaru lake during the winter. As the days are shorter and nights

longer during winter in the Northern hemisphere, the migratory birds find it difficult to get food in this short period and migrate to India by crossing the mountains.

Bar-Headed Geese (Anser indicus) is one of the world's highest flying birds (27,000 feet). They fly higher than the Mount Everest from Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Russia towards to South Asia, as far South as peninsular India. As the winter weather in Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Russia becomes colder they cross the Himalayan range to reach Southern part of Asia.

Hadinaru Kere is one of the favourite spots for these winter visitors.

Locals call these birds 'Parvatakki' in Kannada, which means mountain birds. These are crepuscular (late evening and dusk) in their foraging habit and feed on paddy stubble shoots adjoining the lakes. They take daytime refuge in the midst of vast water bodies like lakes and reservoirs and doze off in the warm winter sun.

The birds are friends of farmers, say birdwatchers. They migrate owing to shortage of food during winter in Mongolia and Bykal sea, south of Russia. These birds do not hatch eggs here but stay till February from October-December. They are largely herbivore.