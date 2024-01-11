Minister NS Boseraju instructs Stringent Measures Against Unscientific Silt Removal in Lakes

Bengaluru: The Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister, N S Boseraju, has raised concerns about the unscientific removal of silt in lakes under the jurisdiction of the state's minor irrigation department. This indiscriminate silt lifting is contributing to lake suffocation, water scarcity, and financial losses to the government. Minister Boseraju has directed officials to take immediate and stringent action to address this issue.

Expressing his concerns in a press statement, Minister N S Boseraju highlighted the detrimental effects of unscientific silt removal in the lakes managed by the minor irrigation department. The improper extraction of silt, exceeding specified limits in some cases, not only results in financial losses to the government but also contributes to water depletion in lakes, leading to severe water shortages. Additionally, the minister emphasized the adverse impact on groundwater levels.

In response to these challenges, Minister Boseraju has instructed the Secretary of the Minor Irrigation Department to issue strict directives to Superintending Engineers of all Circles and Executive Engineers of all Divisions. These directives aim to prompt strict legal action against any activities involving the unscientific lifting of silt, with the goal of safeguarding the state's water resources and preventing further environmental damage.