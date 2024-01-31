Live
Minister NS Boseraju Urges Karnataka MPs to Lobby for AIIMS in Raichur
Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, has penned a letter to Members of Parliament, Rajya Sabha representatives, and Union Ministers representing Kalyan Karnataka
Bengaluru: Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, has penned a letter to Members of Parliament, Rajya Sabha representatives, and Union Ministers representing Kalyan Karnataka, urging their concerted efforts to sway the central government towards establishing an AIIMS institute in Raichur city.
Raichur holds the status of an Aspiration District as designated by the Central Government and is classified as a Backward District with special status under Article 371(J). Notably, the Nanjundappa report recommended the establishment of educational institutions like IIT in Raichur district; however, the allotment of IIT to Dharwad district ensued due to various reasons. Subsequently, the central government pledged to allocate AIIMS to the state of Karnataka.
Following the establishment of IIT in Dharwad district, there has been a mounting demand for the prestigious medical education and health institute, AIIMS, to be situated in Raichur district. Amidst bipartisan calls for AIIMS to be established in Raichur city, the public has persistently advocated for this cause for 629 days.
Since assuming office, the government led by Honorable Siddaramaiah has been actively pressuring the central government to grant AIIMS to Raichur. Notably, on 17-06-2023, the Honorable Chief Minister corresponded with the Union Health Minister, seeking the sanctioning of AIIMS in Raichur and assured full cooperation from the state government. Despite subsequent follow-ups, including a meeting with the Health Minister in Delhi on 22-08-2023, where the State Government's official consent was submitted, no official communication has been received from the central government.
Against this backdrop, on 29-01-2024, the Honorable Chief Minister once again wrote to the Union Finance Minister, Mrs. Nirmala Seetharaman, urging her to include an announcement regarding AIIMS Raichur in the Union Budget for 2024-25.
Given the circumstances, there is a pressing need for the elected representatives of Kalyan Karnataka to intensify pressure on the central government. Minister Boseraju underscores in his letter the importance of cooperation from the Central Government's Finance Minister and relevant authorities in securing the sanctioning of AIIMS for Raichur city.