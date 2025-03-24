Minister Rajanna ready to fight against honeytrap

Bengaluru: Honeytrap case against Minister Rajanna, which has created a stir in state politics, has got a twist. Minister Rajanna’s son Council Member Rajendra met CM Siddaramaiah and gave information about the honeytrap case along with documents.

Not only that, he is preparing to file an official complaint next week. In this regard, Minister KN Rajanna has already sought the advice of legal experts to fight the honeytrap case in court, and strict action is likely to be taken under the IT Act and IPC Acts.

Now, if we look at what the law says about this honeytrap, under IPC Section 384, 3 years in prison or fine. IPC Section 385/389 is serious intimidation and can be punished with imprisonment up to 10 years. IPC Section 120(B) is a conspiracy offense, IPC Section 506 is criminal intimidation and can be punished with imprisonment from 2 to 7 years.

The Congress high command has received information from state leaders about the honeytrap issue that has been making waves across the country. Cooperation Minister Rajanna called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday to inform them about the incidents that took place.

In addition, it is learned that both leaders were told that such a serious issue could not have been discussed in the House but on the Congress party platform instead of being discussed in the House.

There has been a difference of opinion among the ministers over the honeytrap case being raised in the House. Some say that it will harm the party, while others have argued that it will help prevent such cases.

However, Minister Rajanna has decided to go to Delhi along with the legal battle and meet the high command leaders.

Rajanna said that the CM and the Home Minister will decide on the nature of the investigation.

The honeytrap case is now the focus of political and legal discussions. It is curious what action the government will take.