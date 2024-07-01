Minister Ramalinga Reddy distributes pension order letters under "Prayaas" Scheme to BMTC Employees

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) continues to provide safe and comfortable transportation services to commuters across Bangalore city. Operating from 49 depots, the BMTC runs a variety of buses to meet the diverse needs of the public.

The BMTC successfully implemented the government’s ambitious ‘Shakti Scheme’ on June 11, 2023, offering free travel for women. Since its inception, approximately 75.57 crore women from Karnataka have benefited from this scheme. The increased ridership has prompted the BMTC to add 1,654 additional trips daily. To meet public demand, the BMTC operates 58,300 trips daily, covering 11.52 lakh kilometers with 5,637 schedules. On average, 40 lakh passengers use BMTC services daily.

Under the Prayaas scheme of the Regional Provident Fund Office, the BMTC has distributed over 100 pension payment orders to its employees. The BMTC is one of the leading institutions in India and Karnataka, issuing a high number of pension orders under this scheme.





The scheme includes Employees can receive their pension payment orders upon completing 58 years of service. Initiated on July 21, 2020, this scheme aims to simplify the pension process for employees. Previously, employees had to visit the Regional Provident Fund Office with several documents, causing delays of 2 to 3 months in processing pensions. Transfers between departments also caused delays of up to a year due to missing Annexure-K documents.



The Prayaas scheme ensures that necessary documents are consolidated and submitted in advance, allowing for the issuance of pension payment orders on the employee's last working day at 58 years.

Over the past three years, 160 pension orders have been distributed under this scheme by the BMTC. In June 2024, a meeting was held with the accounts department to fully explain the documentation needed for the Prayaas scheme. Following this, the BMTC successfully issued pension payment orders to over 100 eligible employees in coordination with the Regional Provident Fund officials.

The Minister for Transport and Muzrai has distributed appointment letters to 250 junior assistants-cum-data operators based on compassionate grounds in the 2023-2024 period. The recruitment process for 2,500 conductors is currently underway.

The group insurance benefit for BMTC employees has been increased from Rs. 3 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs. A Rs 1 crore insurance scheme has been implemented to provide financial security to all employees and their dependents. A five-year agreement has been signed with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for conducting cardiac check-ups for employees and officers over 45 years of age.

The BMTC has received prestigious awards from national institutions like ASRTU and SKOCH in this financial year. Recently, in June 2024, BMTC received the Silver level recognition for Health and Safety Workplace from Health World. Till date, the BMTC has received a total of 138 awards and recognitions.