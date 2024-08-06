Minister Ramalinga Reddy lend helping hand to the victims of Wayanad

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar flagged off 9 trucks of relief materials organised by the BTM and Jayanagar Assembly constituencies, in response to the landslide disaster in Wayanad and Shiruru. The Minister of Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy has shown humanity by supplying essential items worth about Rs 1.32 crores in 9 trucks.



With these trucks, Sowmya Reddy, former MLA of Jayanagar Assembly constituency, and Manjunath Reddy, former Mayor of BBMP, along with Nagaraju and Manjunath, former corporators of BBMP, have traveled to Wayanad.

In the catastrophic landslides and floods in Shiruru, Karnataka, and Wayanad, Kerala, hundreds of people lost their lives, and there was immense property loss. Responding on humanitarian grounds, relief materials worth Rs. 1.32 crore were sent in 9 trucks. It is our responsibility to help those who have lost their homes and loved ones in this disaster as much as we can.

The trucks carried essential items such as sarees, T-shirts, toothpaste/brushes, soap, biscuits, rice, lentils, sambar ingredients, buckets, tarpaulins, towels, blankets, utensils, and oil. The devastation and death in Wayanad are hard to witness. We pray for peace for the departed souls and strength for their families to bear this grief. It is our primary duty to provide them with all possible assistance in this difficult situation.

In 2019, 16 trucks of relief materials worth Rs. 1 crore were sent from the BTM and Jayanagar Assembly constituencies for the Kodagu Kerala flood disaster. During the flood disaster in North Karnataka in 2020, relief materials worth Rs 1.25 crore were sent in 20 trucks.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, free meals were provided to 50,000 people daily during the first wave and 35,000 people during the second wave, along with distributing around 120,000 kits. Additionally, milk, bread, eggs, and vegetables were provided for free.

On this occasion, UB Venkatesh, Member of the Legislative Council, Krishnamraju, Treasurer of KPCC, S B Mallikarjuna, Chandrappa, Anand, Manjula Sampath, B Mohan, Govardhan Reddy, Muniraju, Venkataswamy, other former council members, block presidents, ward presidents, leaders, and activists were present.