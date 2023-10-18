  • Menu
Minister Sivananda Patil should resign immediately: AAP demands

State Sugar and Textiles Minister Sivananda Patil's action at a wedding in Telangana state was unacceptable.

Bengaluru: State Sugar and Textiles Minister Sivananda Patil's action at a wedding in Telangana state was unacceptable. Placing his foot on the currency notes is unruly behaviour. He put black mark on our state.

This attitude of the minister who hails from North Karnataka is very shameful in this bad situation where 70% more taluks in the state are affected by drought, especially the villagers of North Karnataka part are struggling for their lives.

Aam Aadmi Party state media coordinator Jagadish V Sadam demanded that the state chief minister immediately accept the resignation of Sivananda Patil.

Already black mark appeared on our state that when hundreds of crores of illegal money have already been caught in many parts of the state through IT raids. Now this misbehaviour of the ministers is really disgusting. Such ministers should not continue in the cabinet even for a moment, He urged.

Demanded that this brash minister should be removed before the Government is labeled as an anti-people.

