Mizoram House Will Be Established By Mizoram Government In Bengaluru To Assist Mizo People

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Mizoram's government will establish a 'Mizoram House' in Bengaluru to assist the city's 22,000 Mizo residents.

On Friday, Aizawl Mayor Lalrinenga Sailo met with Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to seek assistance for the development. In Bengaluru, there are around 20,000 workers and 2,000 students from Mizoram. The mayor of Aizawl initiated the idea and asked for our help since he cares about their well-being. The two addressed municipal elections, population dynamics, rubbish management, and the health sector in Aizawl and Bengaluru, as well as how it may be strengthened.

Mizoram has most likely selected the land, but construction has yet to begin, as per Gupta. Administrative problems, solid waste management, resource mobilisation, and other civic administration issues were also mentioned by Aizawl's mayor.

Despite several say that their structures are in fine repair, work has begun to inventory the structures and eliminate those that cannot be rebuilt. According to Gupta, 300 hazardous and dilapidated structures have been discovered thus far, and notifications have been delivered.

