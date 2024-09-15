MLA Munirathna Detained in Kolar, Facing Charges of Threats and Caste Abuse

Kolar: BJP MLA of Rajajareshwarinagar Munirathna who went missing after FIR was filed against him by the Vyalikaval early on Saturday, was detained in Nangali village, Mulbagilu taluk, Kolar district late afternoon Saturday (14 Sept) while attempting to travel to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The police, who had been tracking his movements using his mobile phone, successfully apprehended him with the assistance of the Kolar police.

Kolar SP Nikhil confirmed that Munirathna was intercepted near the front gate of Kolar while en route to Andhra Pradesh. He has since been taken into custody and is being transported back to Bangalore, where further legal proceedings will take place.

This detention is a major step forward in the case, as authorities had been on high alert to locate the absconding MLA. Munirathna faces serious charges related to threats and caste abuse accusations brought against him by contractor Chaluvaraju. His apprehension has drawn attention in the political circles, with the police escorting him to Bengaluru under tight security.

Earlier, the Vyalikaval police in the city filed FIRs against Munirathna BJP MLA (Rajarajeshwari Nagar) and three of his henchmen for allegedly intimidating a civil contractor.

Munirathna, his assistant Vijay Kumar, Vasanth Kumar, and personal security guard Abhishek are the accused in this case.

According to the FIR, Chaluvaraju, a civil contractor, had complained to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda that MLA Munirathna had threatened to kill him, abused his caste, and demanded Rs. 20 lakhs. In the FIR, the complainant has requested the police to give him protection. BBMP contractor.

After the FIR was filed, Munirathna and his accomplices went into hiding, and their phones were also switched off. The contractor stated that he also contemplated suicide, but since he had a young family to take care of, he decided against it. Chulvaraju has stated that he will get the same fate as Renukaswamy (who was murdered recently allegedly by a cine actor and his henchmen). In the FIR, Cheluvaraju alleged that the MLA and his henchmen had told him that there were a hundred ways to finish him.

MLA Muniratna went missing when an FIR was registered at Vayalikaval police station. Vayyalikaval police have launched a search operation for Muniratna and his accomplices. (eom)