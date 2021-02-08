MLC Basavaraj Horatti tipped to be the next Chairman of the Legislative Council

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti and Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed filed their nominations for the post of Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council. Elections will be held on February 9.



Horatti's candidature supported by the BJP and JD(S) was accompanied by JD(S) and BJP members while filing his nomination on Monday.

The combined strength of BJP (31) and JDS (13) - 44 crossing the majority mark could result in Horatti to be elected for the post. After the BJP moved a no confidence motion against Pratapchandra Shetty, a Congress MLC, resigned from the post of Chairman of the Council on February 4.

While addressing the reporters on Sunday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said,"Congress has decided to field Naseer Ahmed as its candidate for the Legislative Council Chairman election, he is our candidate."