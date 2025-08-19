MLC raises concerns over irregularities at Mangalore University

Bengaluru: Allegations of large-scale irregularities at Mangalore University were raised in the Legislative Council during the monsoon session on Monday. MLC Manjunath Bhandari drew the attention of the House during Zero Hour, highlighting several controversial decisions taken by the university administration.

He alleged that university land was being handed over to private institutions in violation of norms andthat serious irregularities had taken place in the construction of the international hostel.Bhandari further pointed out that funds sanctioned for the Belapu Study Centre had allegedly been diverted to unrelated activities, undermining the purpose for which the grants were allocated.

He also questioned the transparency of appointments made within the university, describing them as irregular and detrimental to the institution’s credibility.Seeking accountability, Bhandari urged the Minister for Higher Education to order a probe into these issues and initiate appropriate action against officials and administrators involved in the alleged violations.The concerns, he said, are not only financial in nature but also affect the reputation and functioning of one of the region’s prominent educational institutions.