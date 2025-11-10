MLC Ramesh urges amendment of Lokayukta Act to mandate asset disclosure

Bengaluru: Ina significant push for transparency, Legislative Council Member Ramesh Babu has written to Law Minister H.K. Patil, urging the state government to introduce amendments to the Karnataka Lokayukta Act during the upcoming Assembly session. His proposal seeks to make it mandatory for the Lokayukta, Upa-Lokayukta, and all officials working under the Lokayukta institution to publicly declare their assets and liabilities every year.

In his letter, Ramesh Babu pointed out that under the current provisions of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, all Members of the Legislative Assembly and Council are required to submit their annual asset details to the Lokayukta by June 30 each year. The Lokayukta institution, in turn, publishes the list of legislators who fail to comply with the rule. “If lawmakers are bound by such transparency measures, it is equally essential for those in the Lokayukta institution—who are entrusted with ensuring integrity in governance—to uphold the same standards,” Babu wrote.

He recalled that he had first submitted a similar request to the state government on July 12, 2021, urging a legislative amendment to ensure the annual public disclosure of assets by Lokayukta officials. Following his appeal, the government had instructed the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on August 5, 2021, to take necessary steps towards amending the Act. Subsequently, on October 27, 2021, the DPAR sought the opinion of the Lokayukta registrar regarding the proposed amendment. However, Ramesh Babu noted that “till date, no response or action has been made public by the Lokayukta registrar.”

Emphasizing the importance of transparency, Babu said, “In the interest of public accountability, the Lokayukta institution must function in an open and responsible manner. The judges of the Karnataka High Court have voluntarily disclosed their assets—Lokayukta officials should do the same.”

He also highlighted that the Lokayukta has failed to present its annual reports for the financial years 2017-18 to 2021-22 before the legislature. The 153rd session report of the Legislative Council revealed that the Lokayukta’s annual reports and audited statements have not been tabulated as required by law.

Concluding his letter, Ramesh Babu urged Minister Patil to ensure that the upcoming legislative session introduces the amendment making annual asset declarations mandatory for Lokayukta officials and staff. “This will strengthen public trust and reinforce transparency in Karnataka’s anti-corruption framework,” he said.