Mobile-Friendly CET Application Process Introduced

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr. M C Sudhakar has unveiled a simplified and mobile-friendly Common Entrance Test (CET) application process, designed to benefit candidates from rural areas. This upgraded system allows applicants to complete their submissions using mobile phones, eliminating the need to visit cyber centers.

The new system, set to launch soon, integrates advanced security protocols to safeguard against malpractice, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all candidates. Dr. Sudhakar shared these updates during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office building in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

At the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the construction of the Rs. 30 crore KEA project and distributed certificates to candidates who cleared the CET-24 exams.

Another significant development announced by Dr. Sudhakar was the introduction of a 'one-time registration' system for recruitment exams. This innovative approach enables candidates to register once and reuse their credentials for subsequent exams, streamlining the application process and reducing repetitive paperwork.

To further bolster transparency and efficiency, the minister revealed plans to implement computer-based testing (CBT) for recruitment exams.