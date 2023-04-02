Bengaluru: Modi to visit Congress and JD(S) strongholds in state

The BJP, which is trying hard to regain power in the state, is now preparing to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi again. PM Modi has visited the state 7 times before the announcement of the Karnataka Election. Now the BJP is planning to summon Modi till the last day of the election campaign.





Since there are total 224 constituencies in the state, preparations have been made to hold one big convention (Modi rally) for every 12-14 constituencies.BJP, which has divided the state into 6 parts, will hold more conventions in the strongholds of Congress and JDS. At least 3 programmes are planned for each part.





AICC President MallikarjunKharge will be targeted and more convention will be held in Hyderabad Karnataka. Elsewhere, the conference will be organized with a focus on Old Mysore, Coastal, Kittoor, Central Karnataka and Bangalore.





BJP was expected to win 18-20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But when the final results were announced, BJP had won 25 constituencies. Modi's charisma is the reason why BJP won this amount of seats even though Congress and JDS formed an alliance and fielded a candidate. For this reason BJP has made a plan to hunt votes by using Modi's charisma in this election as well.

BJP high command fumes against state BJP leaders Party hopping is rampant even as days are counting down to the Karnataka Assembly Election. The BJP has faced a series of reverse operation shocks in the last 3-4 months. Recently MLA NY Gopalakrishna said goodbye to the party and joined the Congress. Former minister AB Malakareddy resigned from the BJP last day. The BJP high command is furious with the state leaders for leaving the party one by one. Now the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has suggested to give a report on the reason for leaving the party.





Only 6-7 people migrated to BJP from Congress-JDS. But more than 14 people migrated from BJP. Why are those who said that BJP is better then, are now leaving the party? Why couldn't they stop them from hopping, even after trying to stop them? Sources said that the influencers of other parties have asked for a report as to why they are not coming with us.