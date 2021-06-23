More farmers take to Chandra banana cultivation 

Chamarajanagar: Farmers in the district have increased the area of cultivation of Chandra bananas keeping in view the growing demand for this variety of fruit in super markets in cities. Farmers in Honnuru, Kesturu, Yelanduru in Yelandur taluk are growing this variety in a large extent. This variety is said to have rich fiber apart from vitamin C and B6. The farmers traditionally grow Yalakki, Pacha, Nendra and Madaranga , but Chandra is believed to be more immune to diseases.

Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, a Kestur farmer, Basavannappa, said he is growing Chandra variety in his three acres. According to him, plantain cultivation requires less manpower and minimal maintenance. Customers who know the specialty of Chandra variety would come directly to the fields and buy. Basavannappa sells his produce directly to traders in Mysore market.

When contacted, Yelandur taluk horticulture assistant director B S Raju said that Chandra plantain has rich fiber and medicinal values. Farmers in Kalburgi district grow this variety in large extents. This variety has 11 minerals with 6 vitamin content supplements. People believes that consumption of Chandra banana cures kidney stones, and its potassium and carbohydrate contents increase beauty. People also apply the banana with a mixture of oats and honey to improve facial beauty, according to the officials.