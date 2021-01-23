More women die due to cervical cancer in India 

Bengaluru: More women in India die from cervical cancer than in any other country. Out of six lakh new cases of cervical cancer being reported all over the world every year, 96,900 are from India.

"Out of the 341,000 deaths occurring in the world every year, 60,000 are from India. About 90% of all cervical cancers are caused due to infection with the common human papillomavirus (HPV)," said Dr Vidya V Bhat, Fertility Specialist & Medical Director, RadhaKrishna Multispecialty Hospital, in a talk during the ongoing Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

"Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India after breast cancer. It is a disease that develops quite slowly and begins with a pre-cancerous condition known as dysplasia which is easily detected in a routine Pap smear and is 100% curable at this stage. However, by stage IV of the cancer, the chances of survival drop to below 20%. Hence early detection is essential," she added.

She said: "While the number of breast cancer cases has increased over the decade, the number of cervical cancer cases has come down in India. In fact, cervical cancer cases have fallen from 28% to 14% in the last 10 years due to several factors, including the introduction of a vaccine in India in 2008. In Bangalore, the incidence of cervical cancer is coming down by 1.9% every year. Yet, women should not lower their guard as any one of them above the age of 30 years can get cervical cancer. Those from lower socioeconomic status are especially at risk due to poor hygiene. Other risk factors include a family history of cervical cancer, women having more than three children, long-term use of birth control pills, having multiple sex partners, being sexually active at a young age, and smoking and obesity."

Bhat suggested that women should be alert to symptoms of cervical cancer such as bleeding that occurs between regular menstrual periods, abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge, bleeding after sexual intercourse, bleeding after going through menopause, and menstrual periods that last longer and are heavier than before.

Discomfort while urinating, pelvic pain, leg pain, weight loss, constant fatigue and a cervix that is fixed and lost its mobility or one that bleeds on touch, are other symptoms of cervical cancer.

Advising the precautionary measures which can be taken the doctor added that early marriage, sex at a young age, polygamous relationships, smoking and giving birth to more than three children should be avoided.