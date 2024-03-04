Mother assault on 3-year-old child reported by neighbours

Bengaluru: An inhumane act took place in Bengaluru, where a mother’s assault on her 3-year-old child came to light after two weeks. A video of the incident which had taken place in Veerbhadreshwar Nagar, Girinagar, Bengaluru has gone viral, in which a mother assaults a little child. The child has scars all over his body. The mother used to lock the door while going to work in the morning with the child all alone at home till night. In the afternoon, the woman’s friend comes to the house to feed the child.

This incident is said to have happened two weeks ago. When the child’s mother was questioned, she said that she was not living with her husband and is looking for a job due to financial problems.

The child has also been handed over to the Children’s Commission. Both the husband and wife have been instructed to come and undergo counselling. The Children’s Commission said that the child will be given only if both husband and wife come and promise to take good care of them. Currently, the child who has been assaulted is under the protection of the Children’s Commission. An NCR has been registered in this regard at Girinagar police station. District Child Protection Officer Nagaveni has taken care of the child and currently the child is being taken care of by Shishu Mandir. The child refused to accompany the mother during the counselling, and the child welfare committee issued a notice to the mother for another round of counseling. Enraged by this inhumane act, the locals gathered in front of the house where the child was and took the mother to task. Locals have expressed outrage at the behavior of the mother. Locals informed about this and the child was asking for food inside the window. There were injuries on the childs body.

The child said that he was hit with a cooker. He said that he informed the police station about this. The mother and a man were with the child. The child’s mother told the nearby residents that this is my brother. But after this incident it was know that the man was not her brother, he was her friend. Mother Shareen said that the child was not assaulted with a cooker and have beaten many times to teach a lesson.

The child grew up elsewhere. When I adviced him he used to say no. She said that it was very wrong to say that she had not given food. “It has been 15 days since I came to the rented house. My son was with me for 4-5 months. Later he was saying I dont want mother.

The child is in the Department of Child Welfare. I don’t want a baby right now. Let my husband keep it. I have informed my husband. I am not able to take care of the child at the moment, I asked if he would take care of the child. He has agreed to this.”