MS Swaminathan's contribution to India's agricultural progress and economy immense: Siddaramaiah in tribute

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed grief at the death of eminent scientist M S Swaminathan and said his contribution to India's agricultural progress and economy is immense.

Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of the Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday due to age-related illness. He is survived by three daughters. Posting on social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said, "Sad to know that eminent agricultural scientist & father of India's Green Revolution Shri M S Swaminathan is no more with us. His contribution to India's agricultural progress & economy is immense. His works are widely referred to by the governments." "My deepest condolences to his family members," he said in his post.

