Live
- SC to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Monday
- Jangaon: ED first, Modi next says Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- Key LS seats in Karnataka to watch out for
- Cong, BJP brace for another mega battle in less than a year
- PM launches scathing attack on govt, says it’s engaged in ‘loot’
- MTR pitches for Guinness World Records title for the longest Dosa
- Seventh Pay Commission proposes basic pay hike
- Mid and small caps correction led by selling from leverage-based retail investors
- Somanna asserts victory in Govindarajanagar
- Codavas elated over apex court observation, hail it as landmark
Just In
MTR pitches for Guinness World Records title for the longest Dosa
Celebrating it’s 100-year journey, MTR Foods announced that they are now the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Dosa in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments.
Bengaluru: Celebrating it’s 100-year journey, MTR Foods announced that they are now the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Dosa in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments. MTR’s signature Red Rice batter was used to prepare this monumental dosa at its Bommasandra Factory. The record was created by a team of 75 chefs, comprising both seasoned experts and budding culinary talent, under the guidance of MTR’s Cuisine Centre of Excellence. This record-breaking endeavour epitomizes the brand’s mastery of culinary craftsmanship and demonstrates its expertise in South Indian food.
This creation also serves as a symbol of community spirit, bringing together food enthusiasts. This culinary marvel was shared not only with MTR’s dedicated employees but also with children from local schools and members of the surrounding communities. With this, MTR broke the previous world record title of longest dosa of 16.68 m (54 ft 8.69 in).
A popular household name, MTR is synonymous with delicious Indian food in an easy-to-use packaged format.