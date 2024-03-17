MTR pitches for Guinness World Records title for the longest Dosa

Bengaluru: Celebrating it’s 100-year journey, MTR Foods announced that they are now the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Dosa in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments. MTR’s signature Red Rice batter was used to prepare this monumental dosa at its Bommasandra Factory. The record was created by a team of 75 chefs, comprising both seasoned experts and budding culinary talent, under the guidance of MTR’s Cuisine Centre of Excellence. This record-breaking endeavour epitomizes the brand’s mastery of culinary craftsmanship and demonstrates its expertise in South Indian food.

This creation also serves as a symbol of community spirit, bringing together food enthusiasts. This culinary marvel was shared not only with MTR’s dedicated employees but also with children from local schools and members of the surrounding communities. With this, MTR broke the previous world record title of longest dosa of 16.68 m (54 ft 8.69 in).

A popular household name, MTR is synonymous with delicious Indian food in an easy-to-use packaged format.