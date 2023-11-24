MYMUL to establish UHT unit at a cost of Rs 120 crores

Mysuru: The Mysore district milk producers' co-operative Societies (MYMUL ) is embracing cutting-edge technology to ensure the longevity of stored milk. The co-operative plans to establish a UHT (Ultra Heat Treatment Technology) unit at a cost of ₹120 crore, aimed at producing tetra packs for surplus milk collected by the union, even after regular sales. This innovative technology allows milk to be stored in tetra packs for up to 6 months, making it suitable for export to foreign countries.

The UHT unit will be housed within the premises of the Mega Dairy of the Union, with a capacity to process 2 lakh liters of milk daily. Tetra packs ranging from 100g to two liters will be produced, incorporating technology that preserves the milk for an average of 6 months. This initiative is expected to eliminate the need to rely on other union units for tetra packing, saving costs associated with sending surplus milk elsewhere.

P.M. Prasanna, Chairman of Maimul, explained, "This is a project worth ₹120 crore, including civil and machinery installation. It will operate as a processing plant, enabling the union to send milk to the international market." The advanced technology adopted in the UHT unit is poised to enhance market opportunities for the union's milk, expanding beyond local sales.

Over the past three years, milk storage under the union has seen a consistent 7% increase. Currently, MYMUL collects an average of 8.5 lakh liters of milk daily, with 3 lakh liters sold locally in packets and 60 thousand liters as yogurt. An additional 40 thousand liters are sent to Chennai. Despite processing 2 liters for distribution in schools under the Ksheerabhagya Yojana, a surplus of 2.5 lakh liters remains daily. The establishment of the UHT unit is a strategic move to find a market for this surplus milk, including expansion into foreign countries. The resulting revenue is expected to contribute to the union's growth, and the products will bear the 'Nandini' brand. The milk powder produced by the union is already sought after by various industries, including biscuit factories, nutritive food companies, and chocolate and confectionery manufacturers.