Mysore gears up for grand dasara festival with spectacular jambusavari procession

Mysuru: As the much-anticipated Dasara festival approaches, the cultural is buzzing with activity, making extensive preparations for a meaningful and traditional celebration. This year, the government is placing a special emphasis on preserving the rich heritage of Dasara. A significant highlight of the festivities is the world-renowned Jambusavari procession, scheduled to take place on Vijayadashami, October 24.

The Jambusavari procession, led by the majestic elephant team , has always been a visual treat for spectators. One of the main attractions of this grand spectacle is the display of tableaus This year, 36 brilliantly crafted stills are set to dazzle during the Dasara Jambusavari procession. Among them, 31 belong to various Zilla Panchayats of the state, while the remaining 5 are curated by different state departments.

The sight of Abhimanyu guiding the elephant team and marching alongside vibrant cultural art troupes is a feast for the eyes. Adding to the charm are the captivating stills that promise to be a focal point of attraction for all. The 31 Zilla Panchayats, including Mysore Zilla Panchayat, and the 5 state departments have dedicated considerable effort to ensure that these stills are not only visually striking but also informative.

The procession will commence from the palace and culminate at the torch light exercise ground in Bannimantapa, offering ample opportunities for tourists and the public to witness these captivating stills. The concept behind the stills is to portray the natural, geographical, and historical characteristics of each respective district, creating a visual journey for onlookers.

The making of these mesmerizing tableaus would commence on October 10 at the Bandipalaya premises on the Mysore-Nanjanagudu road. Notably, this year marks the first time that Mysore Medical College's tableau will participate in the Dasara festivities. In celebration of the college's centenary, a still film will be showcased, depicting its historical journey from the past to the present and into the future.

Other highlights include a still from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation, which will provide information on the Government's gruha lakshmi Scheme, and a still from the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Maha Mandali (KMF) highlighting the Ksheera Bhagya Yojana. The information and Public Relations Department will showcase the Karnataka Punyakoti Adoption Yojana, while the Social Welfare Department's tableau will present information on its various schemes.

The Jambusavari procession promises to be a captivating spectacle, with a diverse range of stills representing the rich cultural and historical tapestry of Karnataka's districts. From ancient temples and natural wonders to modern achievements and social initiatives, these stills aim to capture the essence of the state's diversity. As the city readies itself for Dasara, locals and tourists alike eagerly anticipate this grand display of Karnataka's heritage and traditions.