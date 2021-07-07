Mysugar: Politicians speaking in different voices delay solution

Mandya: The agitators of Mysore sugar mills (Mysugar) united by leaving behind rift, but elected representatives and leaders of various political parties yet to be united for the cause.The farmers welfare committee (FWC) demanding to reopen factory under government ownership while sugar cane growers federation (SGF) demanding to open the factory by government or lease through private players.

Last year SGF members made allegations against FWC for delay in reopening of factory. But now they united and jointly opposing for leasing factory. On other hand JDS party leaders favouring intervention of former CM H D Kumara swamy to hold dialouge with government while Congress leaders seeking intervention of former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar. District minister K C Narayana gowda and BJP leaders are of the opinion that any decision by government should be taken for welfare of farmers.

FWC leader Sunandaa Jayaram said that thee farmers met Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy and urged to open factory under government ownership. She said leaders should unitedly support famers agitation. SGF president Sathanur Venugopal said that the ownership of factory should remain in hands of farmers. It should not be a political article.

Mandya MP Sumalatha says that the factory should crush the cane either by government or private ownership. The difference of opinion of political leaders delays the solution to reopen of states owned only sugar factory. The state government pumped more than 500 crore rupees since last 15 years to revive factory but it was closed following losses in 2019.