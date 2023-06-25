Nalin Kumar Kateel denies resignation speculations

Bengaluru: In a turn of events, Nalin Kumar Kateel swiftly addressed the media to dismiss rumours of his resignation as the state BJP president, moments after the news broke across various media houses. Speaking with clarity, he categorically stated that he has not resigned from his position and that the information circulating in the media is not true.

“I want to clarify that I have not resigned from the post of state BJP president. The reports are completely baseless,” Kateel firmly asserted.

Responding to the speculation surrounding V Somanna as a potential candidate for the state BJP president post, Kateel revealed that he had assumed responsibility for the party’s loss in the recent state assembly elections. He further informed senior party leaders about the factors contributing to the defeat. Having served as the state BJP president for a tenure of four years, Kateel expressed confidence in the decision-making process of the party’s high command.

“The appointment of the next state BJP president will be determined by the party’s central leadership at an appropriate time. I have never stated my intention to resign from the president’s post. Regrettably, my statement was misunderstood, leading to the inaccurate reports of my resignation in the media,” Kateel clarified.

Earlier on June 24, multiple media houses published news claiming that Nalin Kumar Kateel had tendered his resignation as the state president of the BJP. It was reported that Kateel had taken moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the recently concluded legislative assembly elections and had already submitted a written resignation letter to the party’s central leadership.