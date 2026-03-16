‘Nandavar set benchmark for ethnographic studies’

Folkloreresearcher Dr Vaman Nandavar’s independent studies not only documented the folk and ethnographic traditions of the coastal region but also set a model for conducting ethnographic research across Karnataka, said scholar Dr Chalapathi.

He was speaking at a memorial programme for the noted folklorist and former chairman of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Dr Vaman Nandavar, held at the Tulu Academy on Saturday.

The event was organised jointly by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and Akruti Ashaya Publications. During the programme, Chalapathi released the book Aadima, a compilation of Nandavar’s studies on communities and ethnic groups edited by Chandrakala Nandavar.

Dr Chalapathi, a researcher at the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, said that Nandavar had taken up field-based folklore research during the 1980s when academic studies in folklore were just gaining momentum. His method of documenting communities and traditions became a distinctive approach within the field of folklore research, he said. Presiding over the programme, Taranath Gatti Kapikad, president of the academy, formally released the publication. He said Nandavar was not only a dedicated researcher of the Tulu language and culture but also an active organiser and leader who worked for the promotion of Tulu. Retired principal and director of Uchila Kala Gangotri, Sadashiva, unveiled the name plaque of the ‘Vaman Nandavar Chavadi’ at the academy premises.

Poet Jyothi Mahadeva introduced Nandavar’s literary work Taalamela and said the author had experimented with distinctive linguistic expressions in his poetry.

During the programme, classical musician Ratnavathi Baikadi was honoured for her contributions to music.

Tulu Sahitya Academy member secretary Babu Pangal was present on the occasion. Former academy member Bennett Ammanna compered the programme, while Akruti Ashaya publisher Kallur Nagesh welcomed the gathering and delivered the introductory remarks.