Nandini milk price hike likely: Farmers appeal for Rs 5 hike

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is likely to give another shock to the people who are upset by the price hike. Yes, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is likely to increase the price of Nandini Milk again. Earlier, it had increased the price by Rs 2 by giving an additional 50 ml per liter. Now, it is being said that KMF is likely to increase the price of milk again.

To confirm this, farmers and milk unions have requested KMF to increase the price of Nandini milk by Rs 5 per liter. KMF President Bhima Naik said that they will discuss this with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the winter session and take a decision.

“However, a few days ago, KMF President Bhima Naik, who responded to the media representatives, had said that there is no proposal to increase the price of milk.” However, now Bhima Naik’s statement has raised many questions.

KMF had earlier increased the price of milk by Rs 2 by giving an additional 50 ml per litre. Due to this, the price of half a litre milk packet increased from Rs 22 to Rs 24. The price of one litre milk increased from Rs 42 to Rs 44. The price of curd and any other milk product was not increased. After coming to power, the Congress government had increased the price of milk twice and reduced the purchase price of milk from farmers twice. Before the reduction in the purchase price of milk, farmers were getting Rs 34 per litre of milk. But after reducing the purchase price of milk twice, now farmers are getting only Rs 30.15 per litre of milk.

However, the government is selling the milk to the consumers at Rs 60 after increasing the price of milk! Now, even if the price of milk is increased by Rs 5 and the increased price is given directly to the farmers, the farmers are getting only Rs 35 per litre of milk. However, it is selling it to the consumers at Rs 65. So, the government is making a profit of Rs 30 on a litre of milk, the milk producers said.