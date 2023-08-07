  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Nandini preps to foray into Vande Bharat train

Nandini preps to foray into Vande Bharat train
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: Nandini is set to be carried inside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream Vande Bharat Train. During the Karnataka elections, Nandini vs...

Bengaluru: Nandini is set to be carried inside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream Vande Bharat Train. During the Karnataka elections, Nandini vs Amul was a hotly debated issue. It was being touted that Amul was poised to grab Nandini’s market. But now KMF is thinking of distributing Nandini products in Vande Bharat train.

At present, about 75-85 lakh litres of milk are produced in the state every day, out of which 8 to 9 lakh litres of milk are used to prepare other products. KMF, which is thinking of increasing the milk consumption of the products, is thinking of using 9 to 11 or 12 lakh litres of milk.

KMF has planned to sell Nandini’s products including Lassi, Majjige (Butter milk), Peda, Nandini Cold Milk, flavoured drink and has prepared to submit a detailed proposal in this regard.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X