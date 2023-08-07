Nandini preps to foray into Vande Bharat train

Bengaluru: Nandini is set to be carried inside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream Vande Bharat Train. During the Karnataka elections, Nandini vs Amul was a hotly debated issue. It was being touted that Amul was poised to grab Nandini’s market. But now KMF is thinking of distributing Nandini products in Vande Bharat train.

At present, about 75-85 lakh litres of milk are produced in the state every day, out of which 8 to 9 lakh litres of milk are used to prepare other products. KMF, which is thinking of increasing the milk consumption of the products, is thinking of using 9 to 11 or 12 lakh litres of milk.

KMF has planned to sell Nandini’s products including Lassi, Majjige (Butter milk), Peda, Nandini Cold Milk, flavoured drink and has prepared to submit a detailed proposal in this regard.