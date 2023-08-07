Live
- National Handloom Day 2023: Date, Significance and History
- VC Sajjanar recalls his association with Gaddar
- Singer Madhu Priya pays melody tributes to Gaddar
- MLA disqualification case: Vanama Venkateswara Rao gets relief from SC
- Jana Sena party should keep distance from Chandrababu: Kodali Nani
- Planning to visit Annavaram temple!!! This , might give you a shock
- AstaGuru presents a celebration of global history and heritage with ‘Imperial Treasures’ Auction
- Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 10,000
- Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, the Honourable Counsel of Kazakhstan, inaugurated ‘FEHMICON 2023’
- Benefits of Breastfeeding
Just In
Nandini preps to foray into Vande Bharat train
Bengaluru: Nandini is set to be carried inside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream Vande Bharat Train. During the Karnataka elections, Nandini vs...
Bengaluru: Nandini is set to be carried inside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream Vande Bharat Train. During the Karnataka elections, Nandini vs Amul was a hotly debated issue. It was being touted that Amul was poised to grab Nandini’s market. But now KMF is thinking of distributing Nandini products in Vande Bharat train.
At present, about 75-85 lakh litres of milk are produced in the state every day, out of which 8 to 9 lakh litres of milk are used to prepare other products. KMF, which is thinking of increasing the milk consumption of the products, is thinking of using 9 to 11 or 12 lakh litres of milk.
KMF has planned to sell Nandini’s products including Lassi, Majjige (Butter milk), Peda, Nandini Cold Milk, flavoured drink and has prepared to submit a detailed proposal in this regard.