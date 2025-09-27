Navratri: A Guide to Holistic Fasting and Feasting

Navratri is a period of nine days in which we celebrate the divine feminine. It is an important Indian festival which is celebrated by people all over the world. These days are considered as extremely auspicious. During Navratri, nine divine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped, people observe fasts, dress up in traditional outfits, perform garba and Dandiya Ras as a devotional dance for the Goddess. Cities are decorated with lights and colourful decorations. Satvik foods are eaten, which promotes mental clarity and calmness. Pandals are decorated and people celebrate this festival with great joy and enthusiasm.

The Dynamics of fasting: According to Ayurveda, fasting re-kindles the digestive fire. It burns the toxins in the body. Our body cells are rejuvenated. Fasting is an effective therapy to cleanse our body. When the body is cleansed, the mind becomes calmer and more peaceful. Navratri is the time to meditate, and connect with yourself, but make sure eat right and nutritious.

Rules and Guidelines for Navratri Fasting: -

• No onion and garlic.

• Avoid grains such as wheat and rice, No processed foods.

• No use of lentils and legumes.

• Use flours like Buckwheat, Rajgira and Singhara for cooking.

• Use spices like cumin, black pepper, and pink salt.

• No non-vegetarian food, alcoholic beverages and other intoxicants.

• Consume Curd (yogurt), paneer and buttermilk.

Popping The Foxnuts / Makhanas: Makhana has been the primary offering to Gods and Goddesses during festivals. Rich in fibre, gluten-free and is loaded with protein. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can be eaten raw, roasted or added to soups, salads, curry dishes and desserts. During Navratri it is being offered daily to goddess and is

considered as very important diet. It balances Vata and Pitta doshas and gives you

energy. Makhana chaat, kheer and salads are very common and favourite among fasting people.

Stock your kitchen Pantry for Navratri: -

It's very important to stock up on essential ingredients that are fasting friendly so that you can prepare meals quickly and follow the various dietary restrictions.

1. Grains and Flours: - These are specific grains and flours that are permitted.

a) Rajgira Flour (Amaranth)

It is gluten-free and rich in protein. It is commonly used to make rotis, parathas and sweet snacks. It is light and easy to digest, making it a perfect food option for fasting.

b) Buckwheat Flour: - Another fasting favourite staple. It is rich in fibre and nutrients. Used to make Puris and can be paired with potato curries for a satisfying meal.

c) Singhara flour or water chestnut flour: - It is gluten-free and rich in fibre. Thus, making it ideal flours for fasting. Can use it to make Puris, rotis or halwa.

2. Common fruits to include during fasting: -

• Bananas: - Easy to digest perfect to keep hunger at bay. Rich source of potassium.

• Apple: - High in fibre and antioxidants.

• Papaya: - Great for digestion and rich in anti-oxidants.

• Pomegranate: - Rich in vitamins and minerals. Provides a boost of energy.

• Coconut: - a hydrating and nourishing choice.

3. Friendly Fasting Vegetables: -

• Potatoes: - can be boiled, smashed, fried or in Curry.

• Sweet Potatoes: - Rich in fibre can be boiled, roasted or in chips form.

• Pumpkin: - Curries and soups.

• Cucumber: - a hydrating vegetable can be eaten raw or in salads.

• Bottle gourd: - light and easy on the stomach is perfect for making soups and curries.

4. Nuts and seeds: - Peanuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and seeds like Sunflower and pumpkin are often eaten.

5. Stay hydrated: - It is crucial to drink plenty of water, fresh fruit juices and buttermilk to prevent dehydration.

Festive Favourites - Vrat Katha, Sabudana Tikki, Paneer, Makhana chaat, Aloo tamatar ki sabzi, Paneer, Kuttu ka atta, Samak ka chila, Samat ka Pulao, Kuttu ki Bhajias, Puris,

Sabudana Kheer, etc. People who don’t keep fast also love to relish tasty food and try

new recipes in various food outlets. During festival, demand of festive thalis is very high. Special menus, presentations and events are being held in hotels and restaurants to attract and serve fasters.

Daily Practices of mental wellness During Navratri:

• Pray, meditate and avoid stress.

• Participate in community spiritual events.

• Practice Pranayama and soothe the nervous system.

• Eat Satvik and fresh food.

• Limit digital distractions.

• Enjoy and engage in light physical activity like yoga and dance.

• Cultivate gratitude and take proper rest.

Navratri brings an inspiring blend of devotion, tradition and wellness. So, Celebrate and embrace the festival's timeless wisdom for a healthier and balanced life.

Happy Navratri!!

Sabudana Tikki

Ingredients -

• Sabudana - 200 gms

• Potatoes - 200 gms

• Green chilli - 10 gms

• Cashews - 25 gms

• Raisins - 20 gms

• Peanuts - 20 gms

• Cumin powder - 2 gms

• Makhana - 2 gms

• Elaichi - 2 pieces

• Cloves - 3 pieces

• Coriander powder - 2 gms

• Sendha Namak - According to taste

• White Til - 10 gms

• Fresh Coriander leaves - 20 gms. Sabudana Tikki Recipe:

• Roast Sabudana pearls overnight

• Drain water of Sabudana pearls in the morning

• Add all ingredients and mix it with mashed potatoes

• Mix well then form patties from the mixture

• Shallow fry and serve it with curd, mint chutney.

• You can relish with curd, mint chutney, tamarind chutney or chaat also.

(The Author Mrs. Sarika Alagh is a Culinary and Hospitality writer dedicated to the growth of the industry and its future professionals)