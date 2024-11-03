Need to set social order right, too much anger and unrest: Dy CM

Puttur: “The coastal and interior regions of Dakshina Kannada are witnessing social unrest, which must be remedied through the creation of employment opportunities for the youth,” said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He hinted at plans for a dedicated tourism policy for the region during his address at the “Ashoka Jana-Mana” garment distribution event in Kombettu, Puttur. The programme was organised by Rai Estates Educational and Charitable Trust under the guidance of MLA Ashok Rai. Speaking at the event, Shivakumar highlighted several pressing concerns: “Dakshina Kannada is becoming a barren land, plagued by communal strife and other challenges. Consequently, educational institutions here are witnessing a decline in enrolments from students hailing from other districts. Many banks that once thrived in the region have vanished, and local youth are migrating to places like Saudi Arabia, Mumbai, and Bengaluru in search of employment.”

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the need for prioritising local job creation, as advised by regional leaders. “This area is home to numerous temples and a scenic coastline, making it a unique destination. Hence, we are considering a special tourism policy for this region. Despite having one of the largest ports, Mangaluru lacks high-end, five-star hotels,” he remarked.

Referring to Ashok Rai’s commitment to Puttur’s development, Shivakumar assured support but mentioned that details would remain confidential due to the ongoing by-election. “Rest assured, we will address the requests gradually. Although we have secured only two seats in Dakshina Kannada, we are committed to developing all constituencies equally.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also underscored the unity among all communities, a sentiment inspired by Ashok Rai’s initiatives. “I am here, bound by my bond with Ashok Rai, who has given me the honour of meeting people from all walks of life, transcending party lines. As Purandara Dasa’s hymn says, ‘This is indeed a blessing.’ The entire government stands with Ashok Rai to support his educational and spiritual endeavours.”

Shivakumar applauded Ashok Rai’s work in honour of his parents, recognising the 12 years of continuous service to society. Quoting Bhishma’s counsel to Dharmaraya, he said, “Every human is born indebted—to parents, teachers, the divine, and society. These debts must be repaid through righteous deeds. Ashok Rai is fulfilling this obligation through his dedicated social service.”

“Often, Ashok comes to me, urging development for the Puttur constituency. I advise him to work patiently and systematically, spreading out initiatives over five years rather than trying to achieve everything in one year. A planned approach is key to holistic progress, which is why I have succeeded in winning eight assembly elections.” Shivakumar concluded by drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata: “To achieve success, one must embody the righteousness of Dharmaraya, the generosity of Karna, the precision of Arjuna, the wisdom of Vidura, the strength of Bhima, and the strategy of Krishna. Ashok Rai possesses all these qualities, which gives me great hope for his continued impact.”